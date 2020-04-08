2020 Park Avenue Summer Art Festival canceled due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Like the Lilac Festival, Jazz Festival, and Corn Hill Arts Festival, the Park Avenue Summer Art festival is canceled for this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Park Ave. Fest was scheduled for August, but even four months away, organizers have made the decision to postpone until 2021. Organizers said this Wednesday:

“After consulting with the City of Rochester and Monroe County Health Department, the Park Avenue Revitalization Committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Park Avenue Summer Art Festival until August 7 and 8, 2021. We are grateful for the community support, as we shift our focus from the Art Festival to assisting the small business impact on Park Avenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Lilac Festival, which was scheduled for May, already canceled, as did the Jazz Festival, which was scheduled for June. Earlier Wednesday, organizers for the Corn Hill Arts Festival, which was scheduled for July, also announced this year’s cancellation.

