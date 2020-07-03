‘2020 Bands at Barnard Concert Series’ canceled

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Barnard Fire Department has canceled their popular fundraiser, the “2020 Bands at the Barnard Concert Series.”

John Driscoll, the assistant chief of the Barnard Fire Department, said in part on a Facebook post that the department shared on Friday:

“We want to thank the community for supporting our department fundraiser for the past several years. We will miss you this year but we can not wait to see you in 2021.”

The fundraising series featured local music, beer, and a cookout at each event.

Driscoll also added in the statement that the series was canceled because New York State is not allowing large gatherings.