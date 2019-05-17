2019 RBTL Stars Of Tomorrow

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - The stage was set Thursday night for the best performing arts students in the Rochester region.

Students from 34 high schools were recognized by the Rochester Broadway Theater League in their annual Stars of Tomorrow program.

Stars of Tomorrow began 20 years ago as a sort of Tony Awards for local high school musicals. On May 23, the winners from Thursday night's event will compete for a chance to go the Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, in New York City.

Holley Valentine is the Director of Education for RBTL.

"It's been pretty awesome this year, every year it is, but we've had kids coming together for the last four weekends getting ready to do an opening number for tonight and just being on the stage where some of their idols have been recently and they know that the big Broadway shows are coming through. The minute they step on stage it's their time to shine," said Valentine.

On Friday, May 17, the News 8 website will feature the eligible finalists for the Jimmy Awards. You can text a vote to choose a fan favorite.

The Stars of Tomorrow fan favorite page will go live at noon on Friday at Rochesterfirst.com.



