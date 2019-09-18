2019 could be a blockbuster year for wine

Grape growers, which depend heavily on the weather this time of year are loving the sunny and dry stretch through the middle and potentially end of September.

The first harvest of the year at three brothers is on September 18 and they are using grapes shipped in from another vineyard. “We need a lot of grapes here at three brothers,” said President David Mansfield while enjoying a glass of fresh-pressed grape juice. He says they share their equipment to process many Finger Lakes grapes.

Mansifeld has been looking forward to this moment. “It’s a very exciting day. Everybody anticipates it. We’ll see how they are in about a month from now when we’re at the end of it.”

Julie Hosbach is a sommelier and says this year’s grapes are about a week behind, but the early harvest for some is now. She works as the education and member services manager at the New York Wine and Grape Foundation.

“For everyone working in it, it’s craziness,” said Hosback about the harvest season. “It’s madness, it’s 20-hour days working in the vineyards.”

As far as the harvest goes late season sun is sweet for people and grapes. “We have 72° and sunny. It’s literally a California growing day.” This weather could potentially put 2019’s crop in a league of its own.

“We know already this has been a really good growing year and quality is up in everything,” said Mansfield.