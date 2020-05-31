1  of  74
200 additional NYSP troopers sent to Rochester, National Guard on standby in anticipation of more unrest

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of Saturday’s destruction, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has authorized a request to send 200 additional New York State Police officers to patrol the area Sunday as local leaders are anticipating another round of protests.

Additionally, the governor says the National Guard is on standby if more resources are required to quell the chaos.

“For tonight, Rochester has asked for 200 additional police so we’ll do that,” Gov. Cuomo said during Sunday’s daily briefing. “If we need more, we have the National Guard. It’s just making sure we have resources to adjust to situations. The only city that has said ‘we need help’ is Rochester.”

MORE | Gov. Cuomo on protests: ‘Being violent creates a scapegoat to shift the blame’

“Governor authorized an additional 200 state troopers to patrol the City of Rochester and Monroe County,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello at a Sunday morning press conference. “Curfew is in effect again tonight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.”

So far, officials have reported five injuries, all considered non-life threatening. At this time, police say 13 people have been arrested for the events that transpired Saturday, but authorities say more arrests are coming.

MORE | RPD Chief: 13 arrests so far, more coming after what transpired Saturday

“People will be held accountable,” said Rochester Police Chief La’ron Singletary. “This was an organized attack by anarchists.”

“We got photos, we got license plate numbers,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. “If you’re at home thinking you got away with this, you didn’t.”

Meanwhile, thousands of volunteers went out into their communities for organized clean-up and restoration efforts.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

