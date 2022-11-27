PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.

Deputies say five people, including DeLeon, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

DeLeon was charged with assault in the third degree and driving while intoxicated. He was released on an appearance ticket.