EWRIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Bath resident died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Steuben County, New York State Police officials announced Friday.

Authorities say Michael Hennessy was traveling east on Interstate-86 in the Town of Erwin, near the Interstate-99 access ramp, when he lost control of the vehicle, spun out, and struck a guide rail.

According to state police, Hennessy was taken by ambulance to Guthrie-Corning Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say it is believed that speed and heavy rainfall contributed to the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.