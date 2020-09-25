2-year-old struck by car in Wayne County after chasing dog into road

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2-year-old child has been hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Wayne County on Wednesday.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Lake Avenue in Williamson for the report of a toddler hit by a car around 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the 2-year-old had entered the road after chasing a dog. The child was struck by a vehicle heading north on the road.

The child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a full medical evaluation. WCSO said the driver was not at fault and no traffic citations were issued.