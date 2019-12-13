2-year-old injured in crash that killed 2 upgraded to satisfactory condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Evan Ruangsuwana, a 2-year-old who suffered critical injuries in a Brighton crash last month, has been upgraded to satisfactory crash at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The child has been recovering at Strong since the November 27 incident where a car crashed into a utility pole, then struck three people in Brighton.

Two of the people struck in the crash died: 45-year-old Elmira Kamilevna Hall of Farmington, and 9-year-old MIla Ruangsuwana. Kamilevna Hall was babysitting the children the day the crash occurred.

Mila was a fourth grade student at French Road Elementary School in the Brighton Central School District.

The driver of the car that crashed was identified as Ninoshka Vazquez of Rochester, and police say she cooperated with the investigation. In Vazquez’s car was her 1-month-old child.