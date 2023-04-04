ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two women are in custody after they allegedly shot and killed a Rochester man in September, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The evening of September 9, 2022, 35-year-old Dominique Glenn allegedly got into an argument at a family gathering she and the victim were both attending. Police said she then used a handgun to shoot the victim, 42-year-old Lanard Davis, several times while he was in a car with other occupants.

Shortly after, police responded to a car crashed into a tree near Pinoeer St. and Congress Ave. There, they said they found Davis shot dead in the car.

Police said that the car also contained a woman in her 20s — who had cuts and abrasions from shattered glass — and an unharmed 10-year-old in the backseat.

Following the past few months of investigation, it was determined that Glenn was responsible, and received assistance from 29-year-old Shakeela Lindsey.

The two women, both city residents, fled to Atlanta shortly after the murder. After being taken into custody, they were arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Court.