2-vehicle accident on Parkway leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A two vehicle accident on the Lake Ontario State Parkway Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and one inured.
Police say the driver of a westbound vehicle drove off the north shoulder, crossed a median and hit the back of another car on the on-ramp from I-390 to the parkway.
The first vehicle then hit a tree and flipped onto its roof. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identification of the person who died will be released after the family has been notified.
Police are still investigating.