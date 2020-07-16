2-vehicle accident on Parkway leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A two vehicle accident on the Lake Ontario State Parkway Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and one inured.

Police say the driver of a westbound vehicle drove off the north shoulder, crossed a median and hit the back of another car on the on-ramp from I-390 to the parkway.

On the scene of what appears to be a serious accident in Greece, 390 to LOSP ramp. Here’s what a state trooper told me:



It was a 2 car crash, one car moved across the grass, and hit another car getting onto the parkway. The car is still there. No word on injuries yet. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4XGZYuFEIr — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 15, 2020

The first vehicle then hit a tree and flipped onto its roof. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identification of the person who died will be released after the family has been notified.

Police are still investigating.