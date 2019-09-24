2 dead after massive house explosion in Ontario County town of Richmond

RICHMOND, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a massive house explosion in the Ontario County Town of Richmond.

The explosion occurred at a house on Quayle Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were initially reported unaccounted for, but their bodies were recovered from the rubble around 8 a.m.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said he believes the victims are an elderly couple who lived in the home, but the coroner’s office is working to determine the identity of the victims.

Crews are also working to determine what caused the explosion.

Early Tuesday morning crews were seen trucking in water.

Nearby tree tops had household items, clothes, and other debris stuck in the branches after the explosion.

Multiple departments have responded and smoke was noticeable in the air up to two miles away.

Daylight and there is nothing left of the house. You can see clothing in the tops of the trees. This was a massive explosion. Two people lived in the house still unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/joTjLoBXAO — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 24, 2019

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.