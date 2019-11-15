2 RCSD administrators let go as part of district’s ‘restructuring process’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester City School District administrators have been “discontinued” as part of the district’s efforts to fix their budget.

A staff email was sent out Friday afternoon that said two deputy superintendents, Dr. Elizabeth Mascitti-Miller and Dr. Cecilia Griffin Golden, were discontinued for “reasons of economy and reorganization.”

The email from RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade’s office said in part:

“When I arrived in Rochester in July, I told staff what an opportunity we have in front of us to make tremendous things happen for the students that we have the honor and privilege to serve each and every day. That still holds true today. We must act now to right-size our district, and this is the start of my restructuring of Central Office. We have already begun working on a transition plan and will follow up in the near future.”

Dr. Elizabeth Mascitti-Miller made more than $150,000 in 2018, and more than $180,000 in 2019.

Rochester City School Disirict officials met publicly Tuesday to discuss their plans on how to fix the budget shortfall. Dade gave his proposals on how to prevent another fiscal mess for the district in 2020.

“Tough decisions were presented today,” said Dade Tuesday.

There is now a plan in place, school board approved, that includes reductions to health care, cash capital, and things like extended learning day. But the cut proposal with the most attention, is the possible staff reduction at 5%, equal to about $10 million.

“Some will be going through (and cutting) vacancies, but there will be layoffs moving forward. I will not allow us to overspend this year,” said Dade.

Staff email

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.