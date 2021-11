ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were shot early Thursday in downtown Rochester, according to police officials.

Authorities confirmed shortly before 5 a.m. that two people were shot on Chestnut Street.

The investigation is taking place on Chestnut between East Avenue and Elm Street.

The condition of the victims, or extent of injuries, are unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

RPD mobile command unit has just arrived to scene @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ZgRfaPPfMQ — Carmella Boykin (@CarmellaB_TV) November 11, 2021

