2 people killed in Orleans County crash after vehicle strikes deer

GAINES, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a motor vehicle crash in the Orleans County town of Gaines.

The double fatal crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Route 104.

Officials say the vehicle was heading east on 104 when it struck a deer and swerved into the westbound lane, over an embankment, rolled into a creek before ultimately landing on its roof.

According to crews at the scene, the water in the creek is about waist deep.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the two adults who died in the crash.