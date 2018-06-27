Local News

2 people escape house fire thanks to neighbor

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 08:24 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 08:24 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - Two people escaped a house fire in Rochester Wednesday morning, thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor.

Firefighters say a neighbor was walking their dog past the McArdle Street home when they saw flames coming from the second floor.

The neighbor banged on the door to wake up the two people inside, who were then able to get out safely.

Two cats did not make it out.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

 

