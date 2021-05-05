2 Ontario County deputies placed on leave pending investigation

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies have been placed on leave.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley was appointed as a special prosecutor. She recommended the two be placed on leave after an investigation into potential criminal and public corruption matters.

It isn’t immediately clear what activity was alleged. The Ontario County Sheriff says this is now a personnel matter and the deputies will remain on leave, pending further investigation.

Full statement from District Attorney Doorley:

“At the request of Judge Doran, I was appointed Special Prosecutor to investigate potential criminal and/or public corruption matters within Ontario County. I quickly focused on allegations occurring within the Ontario County Jail. After a thorough investigation and review, I recommended the suspension of two Corrections Officers employed in the Ontario County Jail. As Special Prosecutor, this investigation is concluded and it is now a personnel matter.”

