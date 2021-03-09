2 killed in crash leaving COVID-19 vaccination clinic

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were killed Tuesday, in a crash in front of the Wyoming County Vaccination Clinic at the Wyoming County Highway Department.

According to Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph, the two had just attended the vaccination clinic, and failed to yield while pulling out of the clinic onto Route 19. Their car was hit by a Ford Taurus with one person inside.

The sheriff says EMTs at the clinic responded immediately, but the two were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Taurus was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators say no charges are expected.