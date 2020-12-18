2 Inmates test positive at Ontario County Jail, non-contact visitation suspended

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson reported two cases of COVID-19 at the Ontario County Correctional Facility.

According to the sheriff, the two positive people were not in the general population housing units.

“One inmate who was in mandatory 15 day quarantine for a new admission began to present symptoms and a COVID test was performed. The test was positive, and the inmate is now housed in a negative pressure cell in our medical unit.

The second inmate was brought into the facility on an arrest warrant. During the medical screening the inmate presented symptoms and a COVID test was performed, which was positive. The inmate was placed in a negative pressure cell in the medical unit as well and both inmates are being treated by medical staff.”

According to the sheriff, beginning Monday, non-contact visitations will be suspended. Contact visitation has been suspended since March, and now, this extra precaution has been added.