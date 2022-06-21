ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two city residents were hospitalized after a crash sent a vehicle into a vacant home near Dewey Avenue early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were led to the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Glendale Park for the report of a vehicle into a home. They found two vehicles at the location, one of which was stolen.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle ran a red light while traveling westbound on Glendale Park and struck the second vehicle, causing it to crash into an unoccupied home nearby.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old city resident, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to his upper body. Inside the stolen vehicle were two individuals, the passenger of which remained at the scene and was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Officials say the driver is believed to have fled the scene and police are actively attempting to locate him. An illegal firearm was also found near the stolen vehicle.

No information on criminal charges has been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

