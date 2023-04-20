ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the Town of Brighton late Thursday morning.

The accident occurred in the area of East Avenue and 441. A News 8 crew says that two minivans were involved in the accident.

According to first responders, the drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles and had minor injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

To vehicle MVA at the corner of East Avenue and 441 in Brighton. Trying to find out more information @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/hJRSNKqn8w — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 20, 2023

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.