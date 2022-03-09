ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are hospitalized following an overnight car crash on Lake Avenue Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 3700 block of Lake Avenue around 1:15 a.m. for the report of a vehicle crash with two people trapped.

Once at the scene emergency crews were able to free both occupants from the badly damaged car.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle, a pick-up truck, was travelling northbound on Lake Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a tree and a light pole. Police do not know what caused the car to leave the road.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, leaving behind both passengers trapped inside.

Officials say one of the passengers was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is currently in stable condition, while the second passenger is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver in question is yet to be located. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

RPD, RFD, and paramedics on scene for a terrible crash on lake Ave near Charlotte. I have been watching paramedics treat a person seemingly still trapped in the vehicle. Very active and tense scene #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U5Gve4yCzZ — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) March 9, 2022

Officials say Lake Avenue, between Leroy Street and Denise Street remained closed to all traffic for several hours but reopened around 6:40 a.m.

