ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized early Friday after a crash near the University of Rochester River Campus Bride.

According to Rochester police officials, officers responded to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Kendrick Road around 2:14 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Authorities say a 2017 Volkswagon was traveling westbound on Elmwood when the driver, a 21-year-old woman, lost control of the vehicle and struck the median under the bridge.

The driver and another 21-year-old female passenger were both taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by an ambulance with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Police say there were no traffic citations issued as a result of the crash.