2 house fires breakout overnight in the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating two house fires that broke out overnight in the City of Rochester.

Firefighters was called around 2:30 a.m. to Hollenbeck Street. They were able to respond quickly thanks to a police officer on patrol who called in the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they did find heavy fire, but were able to search and determined the house was vacant. Responding firefighters were then pulled out of the house due to the fire’s intensity, but were able to contain the fire to just that building.

As of now, there are no reported injuries.

A short time before that, firefighters were battling a house fire on Burke Terrace. Firefighters were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Thursday. Due to the size of that house and the report of people trapped, a second alarm was called.

Firefighters said the fire started in the attic and no one was injured.

RFD said it would like to remind the community to make sure they have working smoke alarms as well as Carbon Monoxide alarms in their homes.