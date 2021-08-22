2 hospitalized with serious injuries following head-on crash in Phelps

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a serious crash between two vehicles around Route 96 in the Village of Phelps Sunday.

According to authorities, a vehicle travelling West veered into oncoming traffic moments before striking another vehicle head-on.

Investigators at the scene are currently attempting to reconstruct the crash to understand what occurred prior to the impact.

This is the scene of a two vehicle crash in Phelps, NY on route 96. Each vehicle had one driver, both had to be extricated from their cars by PFD. Both flown to strong, one in serious condition @News_8 pic.twitter.com/EfQlx0eWd1 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 23, 2021

The vehicles involved in the crash were driven by two women, which police say are seriously injured.

“Both of the drivers were females, both were trapped and had to be extracted by the fire department,” Ontario County Lieutenant David Cirencione said. “Both have significant injuries. One [has] life threatening [injuries] and both were flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.”

The area of the incident is expected to remain close for the next few hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 8 WROC for developing updates.