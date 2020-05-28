2 hospitalized after two-car accident in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car crash in Penfield that sent the two drivers to the hospital.

Deputies with the MCSO said they responded to the call at the intersection of Fairport Nine Mile Point Road and Plank Road, around 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both drivers — a 56-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were taken to Strong Memorial Hosptal. According to officials, the woman suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.