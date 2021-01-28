                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

2 hospitalized after shooting on Dr. Samuel McCree Way in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were hospitalized Thursday night, after a shooting on Dr. Samuel McCree Way in Rochester.

Police were called to Dr. Samuel McCree Way around 6:15 p.m. for the report of a man shot. Officers found the teen at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are considered non life-threatening.

According to investigators, the 31-year-old victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in stable condition Thursday evening.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

