2 hospitalized after Jet Ski crashes into a fishing boat on Oneida Lake

ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized on Monday when a Jet Ski crashed into a boat on Oneida Lake near Three Mile Bay.

According to New York State Police, officials were dispatched to the area around 7 p.m.

A 2003 Seadoo Jet Ski operated by Michael Easterly, 54, from Liverpool, along with a passenger, Samantha Precourt, 31 from Syracuse, were traveling on Oneida Lake when they failed to observe a boat and struck the bow of the bass fishing boat.

Easterly was Airlifted to Upstate University Hospital and is listed in critical condition with a severe leg injury. Precourt was transported to Upstate University Hospital with Leg and facial injuries.

Neither occupant of the boat sustained any injury. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the South Bay Fire Department, Brewerton Fire Department, West Monroe Fire Department, Constantia Fire Department, and North Shore Ambulance.