2 hospitalized after Jefferson Road crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A car crash on Jefferson Road Friday night sent two people to the hospital, and temporarily closed a portion of the roadway.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old woman was driving eastbound along Jefferson Road shortly after 9:00 p.m. when she suffered a medical emergency. The car struck a curb before hitting a telephone pole.

The driver and a passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were both hospitalized. Their conditions have not been released.

The eastbound portion of Jefferson Road at Clay Road was expected to reopen by 11:00 p.m.