2 homes, car damaged in fire on Fourth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two houses are badly damaged after a car fire in Rochester on Fourth Street.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A car, that was between two homes, caught fire and it spread to the neighboring homes.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Because of the damage, the Red Cross is helping five adults and five children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.