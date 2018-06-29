2 found dead in Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) - Police are investigating after finding two people dead in a Rochester home Thursday night.

Officers were called to the home on Isabelle Street shortly after 7 p.m. to check on the welfare of a resident. They found the bodies of two adults inside.

No word yet on who died or how. Police say they will release that information after notifying family members. Meanwhile, they are reassuring neighbors that this is believed to be an isolated incident.