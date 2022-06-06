ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman were found dead Monday in Rochester. Police suspect they were victims of a drug overdose.

According to investigators, officers were called to Fernwood Avenue around 3:40 Monday afternoon for the report of a suspicious condition. They found a loose dog wandering a property with the front door unsecured.

Officers found a 36-year-old man and 56-year-old woman dead of an apparent drug overdose inside the home.

Police said Monday evening they would not release more information about the ongoing investigation.