2 former Brighton gymnasts suing town and school district

NYS hearing on single-payer health care underway in Rochester
WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two former Brighton gymnasts have filed a lawsuit against the Town of Brighton and the Brighton Central School District under the New York Child Victims Act.

The lawsuit alleges that former Council Rock Elementary School Teacher and Brighton Recreation Department of Gymnastics Coach and Director Duncan Ververs sexually abused them on hundreds of separate occasions in the early 70s.

The victims, Barbara Shields and Annette Miano James say Ververs sexually abused them in multiple locations including the Council Rock Campus principal’s office, cafeteria, gym office, gymnasium equipment room, locker room, teacher’s lounge, and in hotel rooms at Brighton sanctions gymnastics competitions.

