2 families displaced after housefire on Rochester northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two families have been displaced after an overnight house fire in Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to Remington Street around 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames from the rear of the structure. The fire also involved the electrical meters on the house, causing intense electrical arching. Fire officials said RG&E was called to cut the electrical service. A quick search by firefighters found no one in the house and it was confirmed that all occupants had made it out safely. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

Fire official: Fire started in back of a home. No one injured but because electricity got fried 2 families are getting @RedCross help tonight. @News_8 https://t.co/bzgfPe7Ano — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) March 18, 2021

“There were security cameras on the house and one of them showed an individual known to one of the tenants lighting debris on fire in the rear of the house in the area of the fire origin,” fire officials said in an email.

Fire damage was mainly on the rear wall of the house. The house cannot be re-occupied due to the lack of electricity. The Red Cross was called to provide temporary housing for all of the six adults.

