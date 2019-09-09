2 escape overnight fire in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are cleaning up Monday morning after an overnight fire in Greece.

The fire started around midnight at a residence on Leonard Road.

Firefighters say the fire started in the attic. The two people living at the home heard their fire alarms going off, and called 911 after they saw smoke coming from their attic door.

One resident is physically disabled and needed to be helped out of the home. Both made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about ten minutes, but the attic was already severely damaged. The floors below it also took on some smoke and water damage.

They say the house will be livable once it can be cleaned up. The cause of the fire is still unknown.