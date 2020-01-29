2 Eastman School of Music alumni won Grammy awards

Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The trophy of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Eastman School of Music alumni won GRAMMY awards this past Sunday. Bob Ludwig (BM‘66E, MM‘01E), mastering engineer, and Sunny Yang (BM’04), cellist. Both won for their involvement in the classical album Riley: The Suns (Kronos Quartet).

This follows the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s win, for the category “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” for Higdon: Harp Concerto, composed by Jennifer Higdon.

Ludwig (BM‘66E, MM‘01E) won the Best Engineered Album, Classical. Ludwig is a 11-time GRAMMY, two-time Latin GRAMMY, Les Paul Award, and 18-time TEC Award winner. He received his bachelor’s degree in music education in 1966 and was awarded a master’s degree in trumpet in 2001.

Sunny Yang ’04 (BM) was the cellist the album. Sunny Yang joined the Kronos Quartet in 2013, succeeding Jeffrey Zeigler, and has been with the group ever since.

Born in Incheon, South Korea, Yang emigrated at a young age with her family to Pretoria, South Africa, where she resided until attending Michigan’s Interlochen Arts Academy. She holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music and the Royal Northern Conservatory of Music in Manchester, England, where she studied with eminent cellist Ralph Kirshbaum.