2 displaced after house fire on Silver Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been displaced from their home after a fire broke out on Silver Street around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire that started on the porch and eventually spread to the attic. Both people living in the house were able to get out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

According to the RFD, there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters said the house suffered heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.