ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second person is dead, after a shooting involving five total victims on North Clinton Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Anthony Miller-Curry.

Officers responded to the area after hearing multiple gunshots from the crowd. When officers arrived on the scene and attempted to enter the crowd of people, they found Miller-Curry in front of a store on N. Clinton Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to URMC, where he was initially in grave condition.

Police say the remaining three people who were shot are expected to survive.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigations and asking anybody with information or video on either to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit @ 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers @ 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.