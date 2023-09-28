ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Wolcott women were arrested Thursday following a months-long investigation into alleged child abuse.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Vanessa Torrellas, 37, brought a 5-year-old boy to the hospital on January 17. Hospital staff found him to be “significantly malnourished,” to the point that he needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Sheriff’s investigators said Vanessa and Nicole Torrellas, 36, were responsible for the child. Both were charged with felony endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree and released on appearance tickets.