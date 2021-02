PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say a two-vehicle crash in the area of W. Ridge Road and Hinkleyville Road in the Town of Parma has left a portion of the road closed.

W. Ridge Road will be shutdown between Hinkleyville Road and Clarkson Parma Townline Road while the fire department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office work on scene. Details are limited at this time.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.