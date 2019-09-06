2 arrested for assaulting EMS worker and burglarizing home

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people have been arrested after police say they assaulted an EMS worker.

Dominique Lippa, 24, of Webster, and Daniel Erwin, 30, of Dansville, are charged with burglary and assault.

Deputies say on Wednesday around 6:45 a.m. they were called to the area of 390 North near exit 11 for a report of a rollover. When they arrived they found a car parked on the shoulder with Lippa and Erwin inside.

Police say Erwin told them he lost control of his vehicle and left the road resulting in two flat tires. He also told them a tow truck was on its way, so deputies left the scene.

About 45 minutes later a second call came in for the same vehicle and an EMS crew responded to the scene. When they arrived they found Lippa and Erwin unconscious in the car. When EMS workers tried to evaluate the two people, one of them allegedly assaulted one of the EMS personnel. Police say Erwin and Lippa then fled the scene in their vehicle.

Eventually, deputies located the car parked next to a farm stand on Rush-Mendon Road and the two suspects were taken into custody without incident. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office later received a report of a burglary at a home near the farm stand and determined that Erwin and Lippa were involved.

There were concerns that the suspects were under the influence of an illegal substance and they were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment. They are being held in the Monroe County Jail and could face more charges. The injured EMT was also taken to the hospital, treated and released.



