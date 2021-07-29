2 adults, 2 kids displaced after ‘suspicious’ house fire on Child Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two adults and two children have been displaced after a fire broke out in a home on Child Street.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, while returning from another call, Engine 5 discovered a fire in a two family home on Child Street around 3:38 a.m. on Thursday.

According to RFD, the occupants of were unaware the structure was on fire and firefighters were able to help them exit the structure safely.

“The fire appeared to have been started on the exterior but traveled into the house and up into the attic space. The roof was opened for ventilation and it took approximately 30 minutes to be put under control. Both apartments suffered fire, smoke and water damage and were unlivable,” RFD officials said in a statement.

RFD said the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature and under investigation. Red Cross was called to assist with housing.

This is a developing story. New 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.