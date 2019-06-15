$2.8 million in grants announced to combat spread of invasive species across NY

The Governor’s Office announced on Friday grants totaling more than $2.8 million have been awarded to 42 different projects that aim to reduce the negative impacts of invasive species throughout the region.

The grants are part of the State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Invasive Species Grant Program and are funded by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

New York State leads in invasive species management in order to help ensure that New York’s environment remains sustainable and healthy.

This initiative is to help protect the states forests, crops, and waterways from invasive species that could otherwise damage these resources.

The grant will be spread across four different categories and cover a wide variety of regions across the state.

For more information, visit the DEC’s website here.