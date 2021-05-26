$2.65 million resiliency project completed at Irondequoit Bay Marine Park

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local and state officials announced the completion of a $2.67 million resiliency project at Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park Wednesday.

The project repaired damage sustained during historic flooding along Lake Ontario in 2019, plus it raised the boat launch, dock, and parking so they can remain operational in times of high water.

Additionally, new transient docks were added to the park, as well as a playground, a canoe and kayak launch, an ADA accessible fishing pier, and more sidewalks along Culver Road. Officials say a recreational pavilion will be constructed for public use later this year.

The Town of Irondequoit has also completed work on a nearby project which made improvements to the storm drainage system along Culver Road, which is the gateway to the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park.

Officials say these measures will mitigate future flooding impacts to nearby homes and businesses.

“The effects of climate change have become more evident over the last few years, as seen during the unprecedented flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario in 2019,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Through New York State’s partnership with shoreline communities, we are helping to prepare for all that Mother Nature has in store by not only rebuilding, but reimaging critical infrastructure. Resiliency projects like the two that have completed in Irondequoit exemplify the mission of the REDI program.”

“New York State’s continued investment in our shoreline communities is helping them to build back better, smarter and more resilient,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Irondequoit Bay Marine State Park has faced tremendous challenges in recent years due to flooding caused by climate change. The improvements made here will protect against future flooding, increase public accessibility and safety, and ensure it remains a place of enjoyment for future generations.”

“Our community knows all too well how devastating the impacts of flooding can be, which is why we took action with this critical investment to mitigate the impact of future disasters,” Rep. Joe Morelle said. “Not only does this project help bolster our lakeshore infrastructure, it also enhances recreational opportunities for residents and strengthens our regional economy. I’m excited to celebrate the completion of this project and am grateful to the Governor for his commitment to ensuring the resiliency of our community.”

“As a lifelong Irondequoit resident and former town supervisor, I personally witnessed firsthand the devastation flooding did to our shoreline residents, businesses and first responders,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Not only will this over $3 million investment in our community improve access to Irondequoit Bay and Lake Ontario, but also revitalize the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park. I would like to thank our partners in government for ensuring that we return from disasters stronger, and better.”

“The redevelopment of the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park recognizes the potential that this site has always possessed, but never been realized,” said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley. “This project is exactly what the REDI Commission intended to accomplish. Not only have we made our public waterfront infrastructure more resilient to high waters. Working with the Governor’s Office and our State partners, we have completely enhanced the experience of visiting this beautiful amenity.”

“As a State Senator, I am committed to investing in projects that make improvements to our aging infrastructure and address ongoing flooding and shoreline erosion that put homeowners and business owners at risk,” said State Sen. Samra Brouk. “Projects that update sewer systems, bridges, roads, boat launches are important investments in the quality of life in the 55th Senate District, and that’s why I’m proud to help celebrate the completion of the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park and Culver Road Storm Sewers projects.”

“One of the most amazing features here in Irondequoit is the proximity to various waterways, from Lake Ontario, to Irondequoit Bay and the Genesee River,” said Assemblywoman Sarah Clark. “We know this comes with a responsibility to improve infrastructure along the shoreline to better protect residents and businesses from high water levels and storm surges, while also allowing more access to the water for everyone to enjoy. That is why the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park and the Culver Road Storm Sewer projects are so important. The state’s investment helped shore up critical infrastructure where needed, while also creating more opportunities for the community to enjoy boating and recreational activities including expansion around the public boat launch. Today is an exciting day, a huge thanks to REDI and everyone who made these improvements possible.”