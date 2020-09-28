$2.4 million awarded to Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday that the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport will receive $2.4 million in federal funding.

According to a press release, the funding will be used to reconstruct runway lighting, rehabilitate pavement, and build new wildlife perimeter funding.

The $2,434,050 for Rochester’s airport is a portion of an $19,759,811 in Federal Aviation Administration funds allotted to Upstate New York airports Monday. Other airports receiving funds includes Plattsburgh and Saratoga County.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we provide the funding necessary to keep the airports safe and efficient,” Sen. Schumer said in a press release. “I’m proud to deliver this funding for Plattsburgh and Rochester airports and Saratoga County and will continue to fight to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”

“As New York State reopens, we must invest in airport infrastructure to ensure the safety of travelers flying in and out of New York,” said Sen. Gillibrand in a press release. “This funding will not only help airports in Upstate New York enhance critical safety measures, but it will also invest in vital infrastructure upgrades and help spur local economic development at a time when we need it most. I will do everything I can to ensure that our airports receive the resources needed to stay safe and efficient.”

Specifically, Plattsburgh International Airport will receive $13,583,273, Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport will receive $2,434,050, and Saratoga County will receive $3,742,488.

A portion of the funding to each airport comes from FAA CARES Act grants, which Sen. Schumer helped negotiate.