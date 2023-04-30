ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two 21-year-old Temple University students are dead after a car crash on I-90 in the Town of Manchester.

New York State Police responded to the scene of the crash just before 2 a.m. Saturday between exit 42 (Geneva) and exit 43 (Manchester).

According to NYSP, Olivia Moore, 21 of the United Kingdom, was driving a 2022 Kia Soul westbound on I-90 when the vehicle veered onto the north shoulder, striking a guiderail end.

Both Moore, and passenger Francesca Ward, 21, of the United Kingdom, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers Inesa Meshko Koesi, 21, of Spain and Reina Haga, 22, of Japan were both taken to Clifton Springs Hospital for evaluation.

NYSP say those in the vehicle are international students from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. They add the students were traveling to Toronto, Canada to sightsee at the time of the crash. State Police says there was no indication of drugs or alcohol involvement at the scene.