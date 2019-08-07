1st phase of REDI development project underway on Lake Ontario

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided updates on his Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) to residents along the Lake Ontario shore line today.

The first phase of the project is underway — planning meetings were held this summer and more are scheduled for September.

Local governments are being encouraged to come up with ideas to protect homeowners from falling property values.

Cuomo said he wants solutions that anticipate high lake levels.

This may include putting together a physical barrier for a critical mass of homes — rather than a break wall on two or three houses at a time.

“Rather than spending all this money, why don’t we all just adjust to a new reality and say, ‘lets do the work, but anticipate higher lake levels going forward,’ and that’s the “resiliency” part,” he said.

Up to $20 million will be allocated for the residential home repair program.