ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More support has been announced for construction at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Congressman Joe Morelle announced on Tuesday that $1 million in federal funding will go towards expanding the emergency department and patient tower at the hospital.

Strong Memorial Hospital said that they hope the expansion addresses the concerns with overcrowding and long wait times for hospital beds, while adding that no one should leave the city to receive state-of-the-art care.

This announcement comes over one month since construction was announced for the hospital’s expansion. It includes over 100 inpatient rooms in order to alleviate overcrowding issues at the hospital.