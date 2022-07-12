ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 19-year-old was shot a Tuesday afternoon and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, Rochester Police officials said.

At approximately 1 p.m., RPD officers say they responded to the 800 block of Genesee Street for the reports of a male shot.

At the same time, they say a call came in from Strong Memorial Hospital reporting that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle.

The victim was shot at least once in the upper body, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, RPD officials said.

Location