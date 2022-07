ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports of a woman who had been shot Friday evening on Felix Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers say a private vehicle took the victim, 18, to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers say the victim was shot at least one time in her upper body. She is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.